Abstract

AIM: To analyze and integrate the incidence and its influencing factors on workplace violence among psychiatric nurses in China.



BACKGROUND: Despite the fact that an increasing number of studies in China and elsewhere have focused on workplace violence among psychiatric nurses, there is presently no research to thoroughly explain the determining variables of violence faced by psychiatric nurses.



DESIGN: A systematic review and meta-analysis was conducted.



METHOD: PubMed, Embase, Cohrane Library, CNKI database, Wanfang database, and VIP database were used to search for English-language literature. The search deadline is June 15, 2021. The quality of the included literature was assessed, data was retrieved, and the meta-analysis was performed using Stata 16.0 software.



RESULTS: A total of 19 works of literature, including 5926 patients, were included. Meta-analysis results showed that the incidence of workplace violence was about 78%[ES = 0.78, 95%CI(0.65,0.88)]. The possible factors for Chinese psychiatric nurses suffering from violence include gender, education, working years, whether they are an only child, age, height, working hours, and the form of employment.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of workplace violence incidence among psychiatric nurses in China is high, and managers should employ individualized intervention methods based on the variables that influence it.



IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Managers should attach great importance to the occurrence of workplace violence. In training to prevent workplace violence, we should pay attention to the disparities in age and working abilities of nurses. Nurses should be trained in recognizing violent conduct, early warning indications, communication skills, and emergency response tactics. Managers should be able to schedule shifts in a flexible manner. Various techniques to enhance the nurse's working environment.

