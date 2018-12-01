SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pawl C, Hong A, McClintock A, Cheng CI, Perzhinsky J. Cureus 2022; 14(7): e27510.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.27510

PMID

36060373

PMCID

PMC9426715

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There are health implications with the statewide legalization of recreational marijuana that are still not fully understood and require further examination. This study evaluates the prevalence of marijuana use in patients being treated for a variety of conditions and whether correlations exist between marijuana use, mental health conditions, and concomitant use of psychotropic medications.

METHODS:  Data were collected from an electronic medical record (EMR) as part of a retrospective chart audit. A total of 500 charts were reviewed during a six-month timeframe from December 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019 with the start date approximating the timing of when marijuana became recreationally legalized in the State of Michigan.

RESULTS:  This study demonstrated a point prevalence of 15.8% since 79 of the 500 charts reviewed had marijuana use documented. Additionally, marijuana users were more likely to have a history of cocaine use, schizophrenia, antipsychotic use, and tobacco use.

CONCLUSION:  Trends identified in this study provide a comparison point for the local prevalence of marijuana use immediately post state-wide legalization, with a projected increasing trend due to the removal of legal barriers.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; public health; cannabis; marijuana legalization; prevalence

