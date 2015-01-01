|
Citation
|
Almuzaini Y, Alburayh M, Alahmari A, Alamri F, Sabbagh AY, Alsalamah M, Khan A. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e957576.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36062122
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: To mitigate morbidity, mortality, and impacts of heat-related illnesses (HRIs) on health, it was vital to implement a comprehensive framework for HRI prevention and control. A recognized tool from the field of trauma prevention known as the Haddon matrix was applied. The matrix states that any event is affected by three factors: host, agent, and environment. In addition, another recognized tool known as the combined model was used in this study. The combined model is a three-dimensional model that includes the idea for the three axes of Haddon's matrix with the methodology of the community risk reduction (CRR) model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
combined model; community risk reduction tool; Haddon matrix tool; Hajj; heat related illnesses; mass gatherings