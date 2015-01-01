Abstract

Residential racial segregation is a key manifestation of anti-Black structural racism, thought to be a fundamental cause of poor health; evidence has shown that it yields neighborhood disinvestment, institutional discrimination, and targeting of unhealthy products like tobacco and alcohol. Yet research on the long-term impacts of childhood exposure to residential racial segregation is limited. Here, we analyzed data on 1823 Black participants in the Panel Study of Income Dynamics, estimating associations between childhood segregation trajectories and young adult health. Black young adults who consistently lived in high-segregation neighborhoods throughout childhood experienced unhealthier smoking and drinking behaviors and higher odds of obesity compared to other trajectory groups, including children who moved into or out of high-segregation neighborhoods.



RESULTS were robust to controls for neighborhood and family poverty.



FINDINGS underscore that for Black children who grow up in segregated neighborhoods, the roots of structurally-determined health inequities are established early in life.

