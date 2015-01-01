SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arun Sagar KM, Salini PN, Ashalatha R, Mathew BS. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17457300.2022.2118784

PMID

36063440

Abstract

This study focuses on the safety part of the passing manoeuvre. Passing is considered as one of the most complex, unavoidable and challenging manoeuvres on two lane roads. A binary logistic regression model was developed to determine the probability of passing or aborting based on field data. The result shows that the probability of passing is affected by the factors such as speed of passing vehicle, speed of overtaken vehicle, speed of opposing vehicle, clearance time, and the total passing time. Risk assessment is an important aspect which should be addressed while assessing the passing operations. In the present study, a risk chart was developed based on clearance time and vehicle interaction. An overall risk table was developed for all possible combinations of risk. The study revealed that the selected road stretch along NH-66 in Kerala, India is more susceptible to passing crashes due to insufficient clearance time. This paper brings out a rational methodology for calculating a safety measure in terms of risk index factor which could be used in simulation softwares for adequate passing sight distance operational analysis.


Language: en

Keywords

binary logistic regression; heterogeneous traffic; pass or abort; Passing manoeuvre; risk evaluation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print