Abstract

AIMS: To assess nursing students' attitudes, professional roles, perceived knowledge and preparedness in managing intimate partner violence.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional descriptive study design was used.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 191 nursing students from 14 universities in Saudi Arabia. Data were collected from November to December 2021 using the Inventory of Beliefs about Intimate Partner Violence, Nursing Roles and Values, Educational Preparedness and Self-Efficacy scales.



RESULTS: The students' attitudes, professional roles, perceived knowledge and preparedness were moderate. When nursing students perceived themselves as knowledgeable, they rejected intimate partner violence, were in favour of their roles in managing intimate partner violence and were confident in their abilities to deal with this issue in practice. Only a quarter of the participants had received education on intimate partner violence although more than half of them were in their fourth year. Female participants had experienced domestic violence/intimate partner violence at a greater rate than male participants. Nursing students who had been exposed to education on intimate partner violence rejected intimate partner violence, but those who experienced domestic violence/intimate partner violence had more tolerant attitudes.



CONCLUSION: This study helps identify potential barriers to preparing nursing students for providing care for victims of intimate partner violence. There is a lack of adequate intimate partner violence educational content in nursing curricula. Establishing effective intimate partner violence education that integrates clinical training in nursing schools is crucial for enhancing students' attitudes and confidence in managing intimate partner violence. IMPACT: Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women is a major global health problem leading to serious long-term physical and mental health consequences. Nurses have professional roles to fulfil in preventing and managing IPV. Little is known about the attitudes and preparedness of nursing students to manage IPV, especially in the Middle East. Nursing students neither tolerated nor justified IPV and possessed moderate views about the role of nurses in managing it. The students believed that they had adequate knowledge, but their preparedness to manage IPV was lower than their perceived knowledge. A positive and significant relationship was found between IPV education and students' attitudes, although IPV education was not adequately established in undergraduate nursing programs in Saudi Arabia. The prevalence of domestic violence/IPV experiences among the participants was considerable and was higher among female participants. Personally experiencing violence had a significant negative influence on the students' attitudes toward IPV. Nursing curricula should include IPV education that offers training opportunities where the students are able to apply theory in practice. Nursing schools must provide support and consultation for students who are victims or survivors of domestic violence/IPV. Further studies are needed to investigate the effects of IPV on students' attitudes and preparedness for managing it in clinical settings.

