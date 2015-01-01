|
Eldridge K, Mason J, Christensen A. J. Couple Relationsh. Ther. 2022; 21(3): 277-303.
Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
36059594
Couples have a unique perspective to share about the therapy they receive. The current study uses a mixed-methods design to examine what couples report about most and least helpful elements of two behaviorally-based treatments tested in a large clinical trial of couple therapy.
Language: en
client perceptions; couple therapy; Integrative Behavioral Couple Therapy; mixed-methods; Traditional Behavioral Couple Therapy