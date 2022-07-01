|
Citation
Kulkarni T, Sullivan AL. J. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 94: 1-14.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36064212
Abstract
Some of the worst long-term outcomes of children are associated with the presence of externalizing behavior and low academic achievement. However, the nature of the causal and predictive relationship between these two domains remains contested due to inconsistent findings in previous literature. Leveraging a nationally representative sample (N = 7330) from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study (ECLS)-Kindergarten Cohort of 2011, we used latent class growth analysis and machine learning cross validation techniques to analyze the association of early math and reading achievement with the development of externalizing behavior trajectories in elementary school. Several theoretically and empirically important covariates were utilized to develop a profile of learners in each trajectory.
Language: en
Keywords
Racial disparities; Academic achievement; Child development; Externalizing behavior