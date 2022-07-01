|
Goncalves R, Peyré A, Castaing N, Beeken T, Olivier S, Combe P, Miremont-Salamé G, Titier K, Molimard M, Daveluy A. Therapie 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36064627
OBJECTIVES: Over the last 10 years, the use of an unknown drug called "chimique" has emerged, among adolescents and young adults in precarious situations in Mayotte Island. To date, the exact composition of "chimique" is still poorly documented, but seizures made on the Island at the same time indicated that it would be mainly composed of synthetic cannabinoids receptor agonists (SCRAs). The objective of this study was to identify which substances, among those consumed under the name of "chimique", leading to hospital admissions.
Addictovigilance; Chimique; High resolution mass spectrometry; LC-MS/QTOF; Mayotte Island; MDMB-4en-PINACA; Substance abuse detection; Synthetic cannabinoids