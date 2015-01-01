Abstract

Exposure to ammonia can cause convulsions, coma, and death. In this study, we investigate the effects of ammonia exposure on immunoregulatory and neuroendocrine changes in Takifugu rubripes. Fish were sampled at 0, 12, 24, 48, and 96 h following exposure to different ammonia concentrations (0, 5, 50, 100, and 150 mg/L). Our results showed that exposure to ammonia significantly reduced the concentrations of C3, C4, IgM, and LZM whereas the heat shock protein 70 and 90 levels significantly increased. In addition, the transcription levels of Mn-SOD, CAT, GRx, and GR in the liver were significantly upregulated following exposure to low ammonia concertation, however, downregulated with increased exposure time. These findings suggest that ammonia poisoning causes oxidative damage and suppresses plasma immunity. Ammonia exposure also resulted in the elevation and depletion of the T3 and T4 levels, respectively. Furthermore, ammonia stress induced an increase in the corticotrophin-releasing hormone, adrenocorticotropic hormone, and cortisol levels, and a decrease in dopamine, noradrenaline, and 5-hydroxytryptamine levels in the brain, illustrating that ammonia poisoning can disrupt the endocrine and neurotransmitter systems. Our results provide insights into the mechanisms underlying the neurotoxic effects of ammonia exposure, which helps to assess the ecological and environmental health risks of this contaminant in marine fish.

