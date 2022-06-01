Abstract

This article offers a summary, synthesis, and highlights of processes, surveys, summits, and discussions among members of the Society for the Study of School Psychology exploring current and historical perspectives as to a potential definition of school psychology research. After multiple revisions, the final definition is as follows: School psychology research is the systematic investigation of phenomena concerning the educational, emotional, behavioral, and social outcomes, as well as the school, family, and societal systems in which these outcomes are imbedded. It is principally concerned with socially responsive implementation and translating research into equitable practices that can lead to improved functioning of students, families, schools, and community systems that support educational and psychological services. It includes basic and applied research and theory development that focuses on a wide array of topics including, for example, prevention, intervention, assessment, diagnosis, diversity, equity and inclusion, measurement, methodology, statistics, and professional issues. This wide range of topics is informed by diverse theories arising from a broad array of disciplines and investigated by researchers from a variety of educational and scientific backgrounds. Common to all of the areas of research inquiry is a focus on enhancing student, family, and community outcomes-particularly educational and social outcomes of all students-and in building the capacity of systems (schools, communities, and other systems) to support those outcomes with a commitment to incorporating social responsiveness in the research process. The aim of this definition is to embrace the breadth of scholarship informing and advancing the science, practice, and policy relevant to the field of school psychology.

