Goulet-Stock S, Leadbeater BJ. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10826084.2022.2115846

36062353

INTRODUCTION: Problematic substance use in young adulthood is consistently related to negative outcomes later in life. Understanding the factors that protect against problematic substance provides opportunities for early preventive intervention. We examine the protective role of grit - passion and perseverance for long-term goals - on substance use through young adulthood, a period of heightening risks for substance use.

METHODS: In this research, we use cross-lagged panel models and data from the Victoria Healthy Youth Survey (N = 477, 52% female) to test the reciprocal within-time associations and the directional relationships between grit (passion and perseverance) and substance use (cannabis and alcohol) across three assessments (6 years, ages 18-29). All models controlled for sex and SES.

RESULTS: Significant findings show negative within-time associations between passions and perseverance and cannabis use at T1 (ages 18-24) and at T2 (ages 20-26), and significant, negative within-time associations between passion and perseverance and alcohol use (heavy episodic drinking) at T1 but not at T2. No significant across-time associations between passion and perseverance and substance use were found.

CONCLUSION: Preventive interventions to enhance passion and perseverance may provide important targets for interventions for young adults to reduce current substance use. However, grit did not have an effect beyond the stability of cannabis use or alcohol use over time, suggesting effects may act by substituting proactive goals for current substance use.


alcohol use; Cannabis use; adulthood; grit; passion; perseverance

