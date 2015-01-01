|
Gromatsky M, Halverson TF, Dillon KH, Wilson LC, LoSavio ST, Walsh S, Mellows C, Mann AJ, Goodman M, Kimbrel NA. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36062896
Military service members and veterans (SMVs) are at risk for self-directed violence, including nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). While NSSI is an important construct worthy of independent study, it is understudied among SMVs and, when included in research, typically examined in the context of suicide risk. Consequently, lifetime prevalence rate estimates of NSSI among SMVs vary. This Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses systematic review and meta-analysis estimated the average lifetime NSSI prevalence among SMVs and explored demographic and methodological factors that may account for observed variability. Based on a search of Ovid MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, and Web of Science, 47 samples from 42 articles across five countries met inclusion criteria.
meta-analysis; military; NSSI; review; self-injury; veteran