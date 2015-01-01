Abstract

The nail is an alternative matrix to complement hair analysis in proving drug intake over several months in forensic toxicology investigations. However, because of the high hardness and toughness of nails, the existing pretreatment procedures for nails have the disadvantages of either a high degree of time consumption (from hours to days), or low extraction recoveries. This study aims to propose a high-throughput nail sample preparation method and provide a quantitative analytical method for 106 drugs and their metabolites present in nail. We developed cryogenic grinding, coupled with high-speed grinding in the extraction solvent method, which could improve the extraction recovery by thoroughly destroying the nail keratin for approximately 18 min. Subsequently, an ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry method was developed for the identification and quantification of 34 synthetic cannabinoids, 26 fentanyls, 18 synthetic cathinones, 10 phenylethylamines, eight opioids, three phencyclidine, two tryptamines, two piperazine, cocaine, benzoylecgonine, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Nail samples were collected from people with a history of drug abuse from five different regions of China. The analysis of 294 authentic samples resulted in 213 detected samples, and showed a broad concentration range including 5.04-67.26 pg/mg for nine synthetic cannabinoids, 109.29-250.29 pg/mg for a synthetic cathinone, 5.06-434291 pg/mg for four phenylethylamines, 5.06-464278 pg/mg for three phencyclidine, 5.50-192195 pg/mg for six opioids, 19.44-36.11 pg/mg for cocaine, and 50.53 pg/mg for THC in nail. Furthermore, up to 10 different compounds were detected in a single nail sample. This nail analysis method serves as a useful tool for the large-scale surveillance of illicit drugs abuse.

Language: en