Abstract

Child abuse is a major health problem that can lead to physical and psychological issues. Its diagnosis can be difficult and sensitive. Physicians are submitted by law to inform the parents when they report to child welfare services or judicial authorities, unless otherwise in the minor's interest. This exercise is destabilizing for both patients and physicians. The physician must be trained to detect and announce a possible diagnosis of child abuse. To facilitate and increase those reports, we have developed guidelines for the physicians to help the exercise of announcement. These guidelines were based on pre-existing recommendations about how to announce bad news. We have also planned to put into practice these guidelines with a communication skills training program based on standardized patients. We propose the acronym PROTECT; P for plural: never stay alone in such situations, R for remaining a caregiver and not becoming an investigator or judge, O for obligation to protect minors, T for time, to take enough time to inform the parents and the child but in a limited time frame, E for explaining to the parents what preoccupy the professionals; C for centring ourselves on the child, his or her symptoms, needs and pain; T for total care of the child that should integrate physical, psychological, and social child health, through a global and interdisciplinary approach in collaboration with child welfare services, and should involve also the child in the process. This tool will be applied by simulation in child welfare training with standardized patients. The evaluation of this tool and its application would need further study.

Language: fr