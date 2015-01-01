Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to assess the impact of pre-injury stimulant use (amphetamine, cocaine, methamphetamine and/or ecstasy) on outcomes after isolated severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: Retrospective 2017 TQIP study, including adult trauma patients (≥16 years old) who underwent drug and alcohol screening on admission and sustained an isolated severe TBI (head AIS ≥3). Patients with significant extracranial trauma (AIS ≥3) were excluded. Epidemiological and clinical characteristics, procedures and outcome variables were collected. Patients with isolated stimulant use were matched 1:1 for age, gender, mechanism of injury, head AIS and overall comorbidities, with patients with negative toxicology and alcohol screen. Outcomes in the two groups were compared with univariable and multivariable regression analysis.



RESULTS: 681 patients with isolated TBI and stimulant use were matched with 681 patients with negative toxicology and alcohol screen. The incidence of hypotension and CGS <9 was similar in the two groups. In multivariable regression analysis, stimulant use was not independently associated with mortality (OR 0.95, 95% CI 0.61-1.49). However, stimulant use was associated with longer hospital length of stay (HLOS) (RC 1.13, 95%CI 1.03-1.24).



CONCLUSION: Pre-injury stimulant use is common in patients admitted for severe TBI, but was not independently associated with mortality when compared to patients with negative toxicology. However, stimulant use was associated with a significant longer HLOS.

Language: en