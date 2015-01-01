Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This qualitative systematic review will identify, appraise, and synthesize existing qualitative evidence regarding the experiences of pregnant people during a natural disaster to gain a deeper understanding of the complex factors influencing their experiences.



INTRODUCTION: During natural disasters, pregnant people would benefit from health workers, including nurses, midwives, and other professionals, considering and providing support based on complex factors, including family relationships, social support, and stress; however, little is known about the experiences of pregnant people during a natural disaster. This study is the first qualitative systematic review of the experiences of pregnant people during a disaster. INCLUSION CRITERIA: This review will include studies that focus on pregnant people's experiences of living in a disaster area during a natural disaster. It will include both published and unpublished qualitative studies, with data collected through interviews and observations, published in either English or Japanese.



METHODS: The databases and other sources to be searched include MEDLINE, CINAHL, and PsycINFO (in English); and CiNii, and Ichushi-Web (in Japanese). Further, we will cross-check the reference lists of included studies with search outcomes to identify any additional studies suitable for analysis. The search for gray literature will be conducted using Google Scholar and ProQuest. We will use the recommended JBI approach to study selection, critical appraisal, data extraction, and data synthesis.

Language: en