Plasencia-García BO, García-Ligero E, Menéndez IE, Gotor F, González-Fuentes Y, Crespo-Facorro B. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2022; 24(5): 22cr03296.
(Copyright © 2022, Physicians Postgraduate Press)
36067504
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) a public health emergency on January 30, 2020.1 Corticosteroids (not used in previous epidemics of severe respiratory syndromes due to risk of worsening lung lesions) have played an important role in the treatment of COVID-19, mainly because they were found to reduce mortality in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 by 20%.2 However, recent studies3 warn of inconsistent results and the need to reevaluate the role of corticosteroids in the treatment of COVID-19, and they are advised only for patients who are critical.
Language: en