Abstract

Efforts to intervene with subgroups at particularly high risk for alcohol use require information on factors that differentiate drinking intensity levels. This article summarizes existing research and provides new findings on sociodemographics and risk factors that differentiate high-intensity drinking (HID) to provide context for developing and delivering interventions for the highest-risk drinkers. Cross-sectional data were obtained in 2019 from participants who reported past 30-day alcohol use in 2018 as part of the nationally representative 12th grade Monitoring the Future study. Among past 2-week drinkers in 2019 (N = 601; modal age 19; 57.0% male; 67.4% non-Hispanic White), bivariate associations between drinking intensity (moderate drinking [1-4 drinks for women/1-5 drinks for men], binge-only drinking [4-7/5-9 drinks], and HID [8+/10+ drinks]) and a range of sociodemographic characteristics, risk factors, and alcohol-related consequences were examined.



RESULTS showed binge-drinking norms, social and enhancement drinking motives, nicotine vaping, and use of limiting/stopping drinking and manner of drinking protective behavioral strategies differentiated all drinking intensity levels, lending support to HID and binge-only drinking having an overlapping risk profile. However, there were also risk factors uniquely associated with HID, including sex, college attendance, employment, HID norms, use of serious harm reduction protective behavioral strategies, family history of drinking problems, any cigarette or drug use other than marijuana, and depression symptoms. Therefore, risk factors differentiate young adult drinking intensity. These results can inform efforts to adapt interventions for young adults who report HID. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en