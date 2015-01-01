|
Wassink - de Stigter R, Kooijmans R, Asselman MW, Offerman ECP, Nelen W, Helmond P. Sch. Ment. Health 2022; 14(3): 470-484.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The impact of trauma on the development and educational performance of school children and the benefits of trauma-informed practices have become more evident to both scientists and educators. Creating an effective and sustainable trauma-informed approach in schools, however, proves to be a challenging, time-consuming and complex process. This scoping review examined facilitators and barriers in the implementation of school-wide trauma-informed approaches and school-based trauma-specific interventions by carrying out a thematic analysis and framework synthesis based on 57 sources. The NIRN implementation drivers framework was used to guide the discussion of the findings. Five main themes were established: professional development (competency driver), implementation planning (organizational driver), leadership support, engaging stakeholders (leadership driver) and buy-in. A synthesis of these five themes helps guide the implementation process of trauma-informed approaches in schools.
Education; Implementation; Review; School; Trauma-informed; Trauma-sensitive