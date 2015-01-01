Abstract

Childhood trauma has well-documented negative effects on children, including in the school setting. First Nations students are disproportionately exposed to trauma. However, limited research has explored teachers' experiences in response to trauma-affected First Nations students. This study aimed to explore teachers' experiences of supporting First Nations students with a trauma history. Ten teachers and school staff were interviewed using a semi-structured interview schedule, and the interviews were analysed using thematic analysis. Six themes emerged from the interviews: (1) The Landscape of Trauma; (2) The Impact of Trauma; (3) Trust and Relationships; (4) An Individualised Approach; (5) Red Tape; and (6) The Silver Lining.



RESULTS showed that culturally responsive training is required to equip schools to support First Nations students with a trauma background. Future research should also evaluate the effectiveness of trauma-informed programs with marginalised student populations.

Language: en