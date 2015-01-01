|
Miller J, Berger E. Sch. Ment. Health 2022; 14(3): 485-497.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Childhood trauma has well-documented negative effects on children, including in the school setting. First Nations students are disproportionately exposed to trauma. However, limited research has explored teachers' experiences in response to trauma-affected First Nations students. This study aimed to explore teachers' experiences of supporting First Nations students with a trauma history. Ten teachers and school staff were interviewed using a semi-structured interview schedule, and the interviews were analysed using thematic analysis. Six themes emerged from the interviews: (1) The Landscape of Trauma; (2) The Impact of Trauma; (3) Trust and Relationships; (4) An Individualised Approach; (5) Red Tape; and (6) The Silver Lining.
Aboriginal; First Nations; School; Teacher; Torres Strait Islander; Trauma; Trauma-informed