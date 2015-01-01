|
Citation
|
Puhy CE, Daly BP, Leff SS, Waasdorp TE. Sch. Ment. Health 2022; 14(3): 709-723.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Relational aggression is characterized by attempts to damage another's relationships or social status and is a major concern affecting academic, socioemotional, behavioral, and health outcomes, particularly for urban, minority youth. Teachers and peers frequently disagree about which students are relationally aggressive. Factors associated with peer and teacher discordant and concordant identification of relationally aggressive students were explored including prosocial behavior, perceived popularity, academic competence, and gender. Participants included 178 3rd-5th grade students across 11 urban classrooms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Academic competence; And perceived popularity; Gender; Multiple-informant; Prosocial behavior; Relational aggression