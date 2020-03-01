Abstract

Abstract

Introduction

Paediatric and adult psychiatric emergency department (ED) visits decreased during the initial COVID-19 outbreak. Long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will include increases in mental healthcare needs, especially among vulnerable groups such as children and adolescents.

Aim

This study examined changes in the number of overall and diagnosis-specific mental health ED visits among patients aged <18 years following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain.

Methods

Using clinical records from all psychiatric ED visits at a major teaching hospital between October 2018 and April 2021, we conducted interrupted time-series analyses and compared trends before and after the day of the first ED COVID-19 case (1st March 2020).

Results

A total of 663 patients were included. In March 2020, there was a marked initial decrease of -12.8 (95% CI -21.9, - 7.9) less monthly mental health ED visits. After April 2020, there was a subsequent increasing trend of 3.4 (95% CI 2.6, 4.2) additional monthly mental health ED visits.

Conclusion

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in paediatric psychiatric ED visits, especially due to suicide-related reasons. These data reinforce the crucial role of the ED in the management of acute mental health problems among youth and highlight the need for renovated efforts

Language: it