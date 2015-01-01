Abstract

Bystanders can play an important role in sexual aggression (SA) prevention, particularly those often present at bars and clubs where SA commonly occurs. Yet, more frequent patrons of bars and clubs may experience more barriers to intervening due to social norms that encourage aggression in these environments. Having greater confidence to intervene in SA may mitigate this relationship. This study examined these associations among 290 undergraduate students (Mage = 20.03; SDage = 20.03; 50% women) who completed measures of past semester bar and club attendance, bystander efficacy (i.e., confidence), and barriers to intervention. Moderation analyses using PROCESS indicated (1) a conditional main effect of bystander efficacy being associated with less failure to take intervention responsibility; (2) bar and club attendance was associated with less audience inhibition (i.e., failure to intervene due to concerns of looking foolish) among those higher (b = −0.30, p = 0.005), but not lower (b = 0.16, p = 0.183), in bystander efficacy. Bystander training programs should consider specifically targeting college students who attend bars and clubs more frequently, as they likely have more intervention opportunities, and provide them with skills to confidently intervene in SA while socializing in those settings.

