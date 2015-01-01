Abstract

School climate research has traditionally been carried out by separating its two main components, prosocial and antisocial behaviors. This is often a partial view of the school climate. Hence, the goal of this study is to develop an evaluation instrument (CONVIVE) that takes into account both perspectives of the school climate through a dual-strategy design, psychometric and non-experimental, cross-sectional, and descriptive-comparative. The sample includes 600 Primary and Secondary Education students from a southeastern region of Spain. Exploratory and Confirmatory Factorial Analysis fit indices were used for the psychometric study. The result is a 26-item instrument (CONVIVE) made up of four scales that evaluate antisocial and prosocial behaviors, both performed toward others and received by peers: Prosocial Behavior Actor, Prosocial Behavior Receiver, Antisocial Behavior Actor, and Antisocial Behavior Receiver. These behaviors differ as a function of sex and the educational stage.

