Abstract

BACKGROUND: Personal mobility devices (PMDs) have become an increasingly popular transport modality globally. With increasing social interest in and demand for PMDs, the number of individuals visiting emergency departments with PMD-related injuries has also increased annually. This study aimed to evaluate injury patterns and treatment costs for patients treated in the department of plastic surgery in a trauma center.



METHODS: In this retrospective study, data concerning patients with PMD-related injuries from January 2017 to December 2021 were reviewed. The data retrieved included age, sex, alcohol consumption, helmet use, the type of impact, onset of injury, place of first visit, type of injury, admission status, operation status, and treatment cost. Multiple linear regression analysis was performed to determine the effects of various factors on cost.



RESULTS: Data were collected from 93 patients. Until 2019, the annual number of PMD-related accidents was less than 10; however, this number increased sharply in 2020. The average cost of hospitalization was USD 7,698 whereas the average cost of non-hospitalization was USD 631. Only fractures had a significant association with total cost in linear regression analysis (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of PMD use and related injuries requiring plastic surgery during the study period showed significant health and financial costs both to the patients involved and to society. This cost could be reduced through stricter regulations concerning PMD use, advocating the use of protective gear, and promoting greater awareness of safety measures and of the consequences of PMD-related accidents.

