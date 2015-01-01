|
Citation
Elison-Davies S, Newsome J, Jones A, Davies G, Ward J. Health Justice 2022; 10(1): e28.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36070026
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine use can be associated with involvement with correctional services and incarceration. Traditionally, treatments for methamphetamine use have been delivered in-person - however, lockdowns initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced access to such in-person support in prisons. Therefore, in May 2020 a digital cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) program for substance use disorders - 'Breaking Free from Substance Abuse' - was made available across prisons in Ohio in order to meet this treatment gap. This represents the first time this digital CBT intervention has been made widely available to incarcerated people residing in prisons or jails in the United States (US). This was a within-subjects study using data from 2187 Ohio prison residents who engaged with this digital CBT program to address their methamphetamine use.
Language: en
Keywords
Methamphetamine; Treatment; Breaking Free from Substance Abuse; Cognitive behavioral therapy; Digital; Prisons