Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this prospective cohort study was to investigate if exposure to work-related violence and/or threats of violence predict certified sickness absence due to mental disorders.



METHODS: Information on work-related exposure to violence and/or threats of violence were derived from the biannual Swedish Longitudinal Occupational Survey of Health (SLOSH) study 2012-2016, including individuals in paid work across Sweden and from different occupations/sectors (n = 16,339). Certified sickness absence due to mental disorders were ascertained from register data from the Swedish Social Insurance Agency. Odds ratios of certified sickness absence due to mental disorders according to exposure to work-related violence were estimated using multiple logistic regression. Several potential confounding variables, such as demographic and socio-economic factors, age, sex, cohabitation, children living at home, socio-economic status, educational level, as well as other types of psychosocial work environmental factors, were adjusted for in the analyses.



RESULTS: In the total study sample, 9% reported exposure to violence and/or threats of violence and the prevalence of sickness absence due to mental disorders was 5%. Exposure to work-related violence and/or threats of violence was associated prospectively with certified sickness absence due to mental disorders (odds ratio 1.46, 95% confidence interval 1.17-1.82, p < 0.01). Analysis of possible interaction showed no difference in association when comparing women to men and different age groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to work-related violence and/or threats of violence appear to increase the odds of certified sickness absence due to mental disorders. Preventive measures aiming to lower the risk of exposure is thus of great importance.

Language: en