Abstract

Thriving children require safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments. When caregivers have the resources and support they need, at the appropriate time, and in culturally meaningful ways, they can structure environments and experiences for their children that optimize development. However, all too many caregivers and children experience trauma and adversity that consistently threaten such environments. The USA currently lacks a universal system of care and support for children and families leaving the child welfare system as the only option for many families to get help. This forces child welfare agencies to address problems and issues they are ill-equipped to address. In this paper, we review how a new national effort in the USA, Thriving Families, Safer Children is integrating the core components of a public health framework to create a child and family well-being system across the country. Case study examples are provided from 4 Thriving Families, Safer Children sites. Thriving Families, Safer Children sites are utilizing the core components of a public health framework to address social and structural determinants of health including systemic racism, with a strong focus on changing systems and contexts, through participatory methods of engaging those with lived expertise, to ensure the service context where families can get what they need, when they need it, with an emphasis on promoting race equity. Efforts to transform child welfare through the Thriving Families, Safer Children movement are aligned with the core components of a public health framework.

Language: en