Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firefighters are at high-risk of mental health. This study qualitatively assessed the pathways towards mental health in firefighters.



METHODS: A two-phased assessment was conducted incorporating in-depth interviews (n = 52) and ten focus group discussions (n = 82) with firefighters. Thematic analysis was utilized to develop codes and themes that informed the development of a conceptual model.



RESULTS: Firefighters recognized personalizing events by relating calls to their personal lives or prior life experiences as the main risk factor. Department debriefing with fire chiefs or leadership after traumatic events was reported as the primary coping strategy firefighters found most effective. Stigma and lack of medical professionals understanding the firefighter culture were identified as barriers for accessing mental health services or their effectiveness.



DISCUSSION: Pathways towards mental health in firefighters were identified that could be used to improve current strategies to protect their well-being.

Language: en