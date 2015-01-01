SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McIvor L, Payne-Gill J, Beck A. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

INTRODUCTION: Instances of violence in acute psychiatric settings are frequent, can be devastating for service users and staff, and are costly. Such settings would benefit from a greater understanding of violence.

AIM: We analysed the association between current and historical variables and rates of inpatient violence. To address gaps in current research we included instances of self-harm and being the target of violence. We also included seldom used service metrics.

METHOD: Data was extracted on admissions to acute adult wards and PICUs 2017-2020 within South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust. A zero-inflated negative binomial regression mixed model was used to analyse the impact of variables on rates of violence.

RESULTS: Variables associated with an increased rate of violence were: an increased number of violent incidents in the year before admission, being admitted on MHA section, being admitted to PICU, instances of self-harm, being the target of violence and referral to a Psychiatric Liaison Team.

DISCUSSION: The novel associations found between enacting violence, self-harm and being the target of violence indicate trauma-informed care is crucial to reduce violent presentations of distress.

IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: System level interventions are crucial to ensure mental health nurses are supported to provide trauma-informed care.


Language: en

Trauma; Violence; Aggression; Self-harm

