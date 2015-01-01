Abstract

In the study of deformation prediction and disaster warning during karst slope construction, the influencing factors and deformation law should be comprehensively considered. The layout of the deformation monitoring points of karst slope is affected by the thickness of karst overburden soil, dissolution and fragmentation degree, karst development degree, slope cracking degree, fault or weak interlayer and other factors. In this paper, the author aimed at the problem of construction deformation prediction and disaster warning of karst slope, proposed an improved model of cusp mutation by applying and optimizing the cusp mutation model, analysed the deformation trend and sudden change type of the slope, and obtained the critical control early warning value of slope deformation. Therefore, it is feasible to analyse the deformation and mutation characteristics of karstified slope by using a virtual reality-mutation model. In addition, based on the empirical formula of the slope sliding limit deformation rate and grey prediction model, the critical control warning value of slope deformation is obtained, which provides a basis to quantify the deformation index of risk evaluation. This method provides a new idea to predict karst slope construction deformation and catastrophic deformation warning and has a reference value for similar engineering examples.

Language: en