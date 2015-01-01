SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moore SA, Boyne P, Fulk G, Verheyden G, Fini NA. Stroke 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Heart Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1161/STROKEAHA.122.038956

PMID

36069185

Abstract

Achieving safe, independent, and efficient walking is a top priority for stroke survivors to enable quality of life and future health. This narrative review explores the state of the science in walking recovery after stroke and potential for development. The importance of targeting walking capacity and performance is explored in relation to individual stroke survivor gait recovery, applying a common language, measurement, classification, prediction, current and future intervention development, and health care delivery.

FINDINGS are summarized in a model of current and future stroke walking recovery research and a mission statement is set for researchers and clinicians to drive the field forward to improve the lives of stroke survivors and their carers.


Language: en

Keywords

classification; rehabilitation; quality of life; health; stroke; walking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print