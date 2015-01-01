Abstract

Achieving safe, independent, and efficient walking is a top priority for stroke survivors to enable quality of life and future health. This narrative review explores the state of the science in walking recovery after stroke and potential for development. The importance of targeting walking capacity and performance is explored in relation to individual stroke survivor gait recovery, applying a common language, measurement, classification, prediction, current and future intervention development, and health care delivery.



FINDINGS are summarized in a model of current and future stroke walking recovery research and a mission statement is set for researchers and clinicians to drive the field forward to improve the lives of stroke survivors and their carers.

Language: en