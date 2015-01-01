|
Moore SA, Boyne P, Fulk G, Verheyden G, Fini NA. Stroke 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Heart Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
36069185
Achieving safe, independent, and efficient walking is a top priority for stroke survivors to enable quality of life and future health. This narrative review explores the state of the science in walking recovery after stroke and potential for development. The importance of targeting walking capacity and performance is explored in relation to individual stroke survivor gait recovery, applying a common language, measurement, classification, prediction, current and future intervention development, and health care delivery.
classification; rehabilitation; quality of life; health; stroke; walking