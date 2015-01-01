Abstract

Falls occur frequently in old people and are associated with relevant short-term and long-term trauma sequelae. Particularly in the light of demographic change, preventive measures such as falls prevention are increasingly gaining in importance. Occupational therapy home assessments enable the evaluation of external and behavioral risk factors for falls in the context of environmental prevention. Environmental prevention is an effective measure in preventing morbidity and mortality related to falls in old people and the increase in healthcare costs associated with falls. Occupational therapy home assessments effectively reduce fall risk and fall rate among older people at risk of falling and can be implemented in the context of existing regulatory frameworks. The aim of this overview is to illustrate the optimal process of home assessment and adaptation for patients at risk of falling by general practitioners, orthopedic surgeons and occupational therapists.

Language: de