|
Citation
|
Taheri A, Rasaizadi A, Seyedabrishami S. Amirkabir J. Civil Eng. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Amirkabir University of Technology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Fatality, injury, disability, and medical expense, road and vehicle damage, and mental aspects are the main disadvantages of crashes in a community. This study tries to find the influential factors, which are predictable on the severity of crashes in the rural highway using the descriptive logit model family. First, crash data are integrated with traffic data obtained from loop detectors in rural road. Second, the Ordered logit (OL) and Multinomial logit (MNL) models are developed to identify the influential factors on crash severity. Third, the models are evaluated in terms of goodness of fit. They are applied for the short-term prediction of crash severity on rural road network in Khorasan Razavi, one of the most populated province in the northeast of Iran.
Language: fa