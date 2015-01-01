Abstract

Execution of construction projects despite safety regulations, there are always irreparable risks, including physical and financial accidents for human resources and the project, these events adversely affect the balance of cost, time and quality of projects. Therefore, the existence of safety management system can play an effective role in improving the project management process. This research includes identifying and evaluating the most important levels and safety criteria in construction projects, evaluating and developing a safety management maturity model in workshops based on a case study, statistical analysis of the data obtained from the questionnaire and applying the combined multi-criteria decision making method. It is based on combining Analytical Hierarchy Process techniques, Technique for Order of Preference by Similarity to Ideal Solution and Decision Making Trial and Evaluation. Based on the results of the study, twelve important safety criteria were identified and ranked according to the weighting performed and then among the three projects studied, one of them was selected as the project closest to the ideal solution and at the end, the most effective criteria were prioritized in four pillars. The main project, which includes the leadership and management of the project organization, project partners and stakeholders, key personnel and project staff, policies and strategies, was identified.

Language: fa