Abstract

Considering the increase in intersection safety studies, the present study aims to review these studies using scientometric methods. To this aim, 744 articles related to intersection safety until April 1, 2020, were extracted from the Web of Science (WOS) research engine. In the current study, co-citation, co-author, and co-occurrence of words were presented with descriptive analysis methods using VOS viewer and Bibliometrix software, which provide a descriptive, social, and conceptual framework, respectively. Also, the growth and development of the publications, the most cited articles, the most influential authors, sources, institutions, and countries are analyzed.



RESULTS showed that according to the co-citation analysis, the conceptual structure of the intersection safety is divided into five main clusters: accident frequency, accident severity, safety performance measures, safety of vulnerable users, estimation of safety level, and intersection accident data analysis studies. Moreover, using conceptual analysis of keywords in intersection safety articles, topics related to cyclist safety, intelligent transportation systems, driver simulation, driver behavior, segment analysis, and road intersections were identified as high density and high centrality in studies. Topics such as empirical bayes, resource allocation, vehicle communication, automated safety analysis, countermeasures, old drivers, and intersections without traffic lights were identified as basic and transversal themes.

Language: fa