Movahed A, Shafaat A, Habibian M. Amirkabir J. Civil Eng. 2022; 54(1): e6817.
(Copyright © 2022, Amirkabir University of Technology)
As the most frequent driving violation, speeding has been the cause of 21% of accidents in the first three months of 1398 in Tehran. Speeding behavior has roots in drivers' attributes and attitudes toward driving, which has not been studied enough for drivers in Tehran. This study examined the association between speeding violation frequency and drivers' attributes, including socioeconomic characteristics and attitudes toward driving. A Zero-inflated negative binomial regression model developed using a cohort of 470 adult drivers.
Language: fa