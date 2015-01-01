Abstract

As the most frequent driving violation, speeding has been the cause of 21% of accidents in the first three months of 1398 in Tehran. Speeding behavior has roots in drivers' attributes and attitudes toward driving, which has not been studied enough for drivers in Tehran. This study examined the association between speeding violation frequency and drivers' attributes, including socioeconomic characteristics and attitudes toward driving. A Zero-inflated negative binomial regression model developed using a cohort of 470 adult drivers.



RESULTS show that the hours of physical activity and exercise per week, some perceptions such as "other drivers move slowly" and "Traffic violations are an immoral act" affect the occurrence and the frequency of speeding. Besides, having delays in most trips that the person is driving, driving experience of less than five years, and having vehicle body insurance directly affect the frequency of speeding. Based on the results, it can be concluded that reviewing the rules can be helpful in reducing speeding violations, for instance, adding some penalties in body insurance contracts for the number of speeding violations. Also, education courses for raising public awareness toward violations can be practical, especially for drivers with more experience and speeding violations.

Language: fa