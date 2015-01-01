Abstract

The driving behavior is the way where an operator controls a set of operations that a person conducts to ensure both public safety and adherence to traffic regulations. The aim of this study is to identify several demographic variables that are related to traffic crashes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), as well as to test the validity of the driving behavior questionnaire (DBQ). Using a confusion matrix, the accuracy of the used questionnaires was compared to the field data which obtained from official reports. The findings revealed that a complicated interaction of predictors, which is most likely due to the wide range of geographical, environmental, and authoritative factors. The accuracy of the fitted questionnaires data was highly (86.2%) matched with the official data.

Language: en