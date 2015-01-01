Abstract

Pedestrian crossings are one of the major locations where the possibility of crashes and loss of life is huge due to the interactions between pedestrians and vehicles. To reduce this problem, a better understanding of pedestrian-vehicle (P-V) interactions is required. This study carried out a comprehensive literature review to identify various factors that are of fundamental importance in any pedestrian-vehicle interaction modelling approach and also which affects the pedestrian crossing behaviour. Average crossing speeds of pedestrians proposed in various studies and code of practices were reviewed and presented in this study. Based on the literature, pedestrian crossing speeds were compared at different crossing locations and statistical (ANOVA) results showed that the pedestrian crossing speed depends on the type of crossing location. Review on P-V interactions collected the information like study name, study locations, type data collection, the technique used for the analysis, type of model developed, and key findings or factors affecting the P-V interactions. Most of the studies used injury severity as the dependent variable in case of post-crash analysis and time to collision or post encroachment time as a surrogate safety measure to analyse the P-V interactions using video data. This study suggested some future research gaps to carry out further research on pedestrian crossing behaviour and their interactions with vehicular traffic to provide better facilities to improve safety-related issues.

