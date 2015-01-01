Abstract

In order to promote pedestrianization, the city and state governments in India have implemented a variety of programs and projects aimed at improving pedestrian facilities through street design elements and infrastructure improvements. Tender S.U.R.E (Specifications for Urban Roads Execution) is one such initiative to promote the movement and safety of pedestrians in Bangalore. Based on selected parameters, this study attempts to understand how people interviewed at different streets under Tender S.U.R.E perceive these changes based on their age groups, gender and street hierarchy. Within the scope of this study, 10 streets (2 arterial, 3 sub-arterial, 3 collector, and 2 local roads) were considered under Tender S.U.R.E. To examine if gender, age, and street hierarchy affect pedestrian perception level, a Kruskal-Wallis test was performed using principal component analysis (PCA). The results from the data analysis suggest that for selected parameters, gender and road hierarchy did have a significant effect on perception level, while age did not have any significant difference in perception level. The results of this study will demonstrate why it is crucial to focus on pedestrian perception and how road hierarchy and the socio-economic profile of pedestrians are vital factors to be considered while improving pedestrian facilities.

Language: en