Abstract

During the last few decades, bicycle volumes and traffic-bicycle conflicts have increased dramatically in developing countries like India's urban regions. Cycling facilities on urban road segments and junctions must be improved to increase bicycle safety under mixed traffic conditions. The field data were collected at various locations across the city's CBD, where there was a high volume of bicycle traffic. The current study methodology aims to develop bicycle safety index models using variables such as bicycle volumes, bicycle speed (km/hr), bicycle markings, presence of extreme weather (snow fall) conditions, presence of bicycle lanes, pavement surface condition of lane, wide of outside lane, if side path separation, number of through lanes, and motorized traffic volume. The data were collected at various locations in the city's CBD, where there was a high bicycle flow. Bicyclists were classified based on their age and gender. The results of the bicyclist's safety index models were calibrated and validated using multiple linear regression techniques and data collected at various locations. The results of the BSI model rating confirm the correct estimation of bicycle safety levels for urban road segments and junctions. The obtained BSI ratings or scores for different selected locations (BSIKU = 4.2225, BSINIT GATE = 3.3938, BSI Nishat Garden = 4.4139 and R2 values are 0.876-0.67) are discussed in this study. This study discusses the model conclusion based on the codal safety rating level in terms of bicycle safety score index, BLOS and bicycle safety index model ratings. The obtained BSI ratings range from 3 (fair) to 5 (very poor). The study will also be useful in improving existing bicycle facilities, bicycle flows (bicycles per hour), and providing bicycle safety measures for urban roads with mixed traffic and extreme weather (snow fall).

Language: en