Abstract

Today, pedestrian traffic is highly regarded because every moving in any way will include walking partly, so improving the pedestrian walkways service level is considered very important. In this research, the service level of walkways and corridors of Sadeghiyeh urban train station in Tehran was examined by using two software, Aimsun and Path Finder. The pedestrian traffic volumes within the scope of the study are gathered through subway organization statistics as well as manual census in the study area. After simulating pedestrian traffic in the two above-mentioned software, the results, including traffic time, pedestrian density, speed, volume, level of service, etc., have been analyzed and the data of these two software are compared with each other. The simulation results also showed that some sections such as corridors, waiting platforms and ticket gates were not predicted based on the pedestrian volume in design year. Therefore, the need to reconsider these spaces is seen based on qualitative criteria for pedestrian (passengers). Final results show that the main hall level of service in the station is between D and E, the North Entrance level of service in station is C and the South Corridor LOS in the station between C and D.

