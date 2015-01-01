Abstract

Store traffic and customer traffic flow are one of the factors affecting the store performance. By recognizing customers' movement patterns within the store, companies can design interior layouts for the store, which can increase buyers' traffic, average transaction value, and profitability. In this study, the capacity of sections (stairs, special sales area, and checkout) was examined from a hypermarket in Iran. The data were collected through the store's closed-circuit television films, and then, simulation was performed using the Pathfinder software, and the level of service each department was achieved. Based on the results of the research, the level of service of the store's stairway was obtained C, which shows the level of service is a desirable stairway service. The level of service in the special sales and checkout area was achieved E, which according to the number of people per square meter, indicates the level of service undesirable for these sectors. Finally, based on results, solutions are provided to improve the quality level of service.

