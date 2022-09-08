Abstract

OBJECTIVES. To assess whether cannabis control policies that may protect public health were adopted evenly across California localities with differing sociodemographic compositions.



METHODS. From November 2020 to January 2021, we measured cannabis control policies for 241 localities across California and linked them to data on the characteristics of the communities affected by these policies. We evaluated whether disadvantaged communities were more likely to allow cannabis businesses and less likely to be covered by policies designed to protect public health.



RESULTS. Localities with all-out bans on cannabis businesses (65% of localities) were disproportionately high-education (55.8% vs 50.5% with any college) and low-poverty (24.3% vs 34.2%), with fewer Black (4.4% vs 6.9%) and Latinx (45.6% vs 50.3%) residents. Among localities that allowed retail cannabis businesses (28%), there were more cannabis control policies in localities with more high-income and Black residents, although the specific policies varied.



CONCLUSIONS. Cannabis control policies are unequally distributed across California localities. If these policies protect health, inequities may be exacerbated. Public Health Implications. Uniform adoption of recommended cannabis control policies may help limit any inequitable health impacts of cannabis legalization. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print September 8, 2022:e1-e11. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2022.307041).

Language: en