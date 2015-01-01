Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Skills Intervention (or CBTSI) aims to build mental health literacy and knowledge, allowing youth to build resilience and improve mental health broadly. In Ontario, Canada, youth voice is scant and European studies have largely reported on youth factors supporting stigma reduction, help-seeking intentions and overall satisfaction with a given intervention. Process evaluations and implementation that underpin what youth require to embrace mental health literacy interventions, particularly those that embed key learning principles in the everyday curriculum, have not been broached. The goal of this study is to understand both barriers and facilitators to engagement with the CBTSI (an intervention novel in itself because of the combined mental health plus cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) skills principles embedded in literacy) and the resources and structures that students report requiring, to fully engage with such an intervention.



METHODS: Student focus groups were conducted utilizing qualitative interviews that were analyzed thematically. Analysis was informed using principles of pragmatism and analyzed inductively using thematic analysis (Braun and Clarke, Qual Res Psychol 3:77-101, 2006), first looking at the whole and then coding for themes, within an interpretivist framework. Youth were in middle school (grade 7 and 8) in Toronto, Canada who had received the CBTSI. Face to face interview guides with iterative questioning were conducted in February of 2020, and these interviews were audio-recorded and professionally transcribed. Teachers randomly chose a subset of youth whose parents consented to the research to ensure ethno-racial similarity to classroom demographics.



RESULTS: There were eight groups with sixty students who participated. Students were 12 to 14 years of age. Major themes were identified: maximizing the opportunities for involvement and self-determination created an atmosphere where confidence and self-compassion could flourish, signalling to the students that they understood and were able to deploy the strategies they were taught; students expressed that the intervention needs to be adapted to enhance personal dignity, respecting both individual wishes and goals in light of the variability in student reported mental health. A model explains the structures and adaptations required to maximize learning based on youth feedback.



INTERPRETATION: Mental health literacy incorporating CBT is a promising population-based health promotion intervention. Future adaptations and implementation decisions regarding the CBTSI need to address the wishes and experiences of these youth. Youth voice in this study explored factors that prevent and promote the uptake of the key lessons within the context of existing variability in student mental health that is often found within the context of a regular classroom. The results should be used to adapt the CBTSI as it is disseminated more broadly.

Language: en