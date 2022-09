Abstract

[Track cycling is a bicycle racing sport usually held on specially built banked tracks or velodromes using purpose-designed track bicycles. -Wikipedia]



Track cycling is a fast, exciting sport and requires a specific sports-related concussion (SRC) assessment protocol. This paper proposes the first SRC assessment protocol for use in track cycling and proposes that this should occur in three stages. Stage 1 will occur at the trackside, whilst stage 2 occurs in the changing room immediately after the event and stage 3 the day following the suspected SRC. This SRC protocol is in its first iteration and we hope it stimulates debate to allow further refinement.

