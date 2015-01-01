Abstract

Luxatio erecta humeri is an infrequent type of glenohumeral dislocation. The pathophysiologic mechanism responsible for luxatio erecta humeri is a traumatic incident of direct axial loading or a rapid hyperabduction injury. Patients commonly present with severe shoulder pain and the classic appearance of their arm externally rotated and stuck in abduction overhead. Radiographs help confirm the diagnosis by showing the humeral shaft parallel to the scapular spine and the humeral head inferior to the glenoid. Prompt recognition, neurovascular assessment, and reduction are necessary. This case details an incident of luxatio erecta humeri in an 83-year-old female after a ground-level fall with a history of ipsilateral rotator cuff repair greater than 20 years ago. She had subjective numbness in her fingers that resolved post-reduction. Anesthesia assisted in safely sedating the patient for orthopedics to successfully perform a closed reduction by combining techniques from the two most described maneuvers. The patient was discharged in a shoulder immobilizer for follow-up outpatient and later scheduled for reverse total shoulder arthroplasty.

Language: en