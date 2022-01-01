Abstract

Hypothetical purchase tasks assess substance demand, but the length of purchase tasks makes repeated assessment of state-dependent changes in demand difficult, often limiting clinical utility. Although brief assessments of alcohol and cigarette demand exist, brief measures of cannabis demand do not. College students (N = 209, M(age) = 19.92, SD = 1.45; 63% female; 56.9% non-Hispanic Caucasian) who reported using cannabis at least 3 days in the past month, completed an online survey including the full-length marijuana purchase task (MPT), a three-item brief assessment of marijuana demand (BAMD) assessing intensity, O(max) and breakpoint, and cannabis use outcomes. Convergent and divergent validity were examined. Independent samples t tests compared demand on the BAMD and MPT based on presence or absence of cannabis use disorder (CUD) symptoms, and one-way between-subject analyses of variance compared effects of CUD severity (mild/moderate/severe) on BAMD indices. All indices were significantly correlated across both assessment measures (ps <.01). Similarly, all indices on both demand measures were significantly correlated with craving, CUD severity, and cannabis-related consequences (ps <.01); whereas only intensity and O(max) were significantly correlated with cannabis use frequency (ps <.01). Individuals with (vs. without) CUD symptoms reported significantly greater intensity and O(max) (ps <.01) and significant differences in CUD severity on BAMD indices were found as well (ps <.05). The BAMD demonstrated convergent and divergent validity with the MPT.



FINDINGS suggest that brief cannabis demand can be easily assessed as an indicator for high-risk cannabis use. Thus, the BAMD may be a useful and clinically relevant tool to assess cannabis demand in real-world settings. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

