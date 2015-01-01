CONTACT US: Contact info
Mahmoudi M. FEBS Lett. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36073177
Abstract
Colleges and universities are the main stakeholders in addressing academic bullying. To help address a variety of concerns on campus, including academic bullying, many colleges and universities have established organizational Ombuds Offices as a place to bring any issue affecting one's work or studies. This article considers the role of Ombuds Offices in addressing the issue of academic bullying.
